New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Announces Convertible Note Details

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited ( (AU:NZS) ) has shared an announcement.

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited has disclosed the details of a Convertible Note Subscription agreement in response to an inquiry from ASX. The agreement involves a 12-month maturity note with a 12% interest rate, requiring shareholder approval for conversion into shares. Initially, the company withheld announcement due to uncertainty about fund availability, but now deems the information sufficiently definite for public disclosure, confirming compliance with ASX listing rules.

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited operates in the seafood industry, focusing on the production and distribution of premium seafood products. The company aims to serve both local and international markets with its range of offerings.

Current Market Cap: A$3.33M

