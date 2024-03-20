New York Community Bancorp Announces Board Reorganization

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) has shared an announcement.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. witnessed changes in its Board of Directors with the resignations of Lawrence Savarese and David Treadwell, neither of which were due to disagreements with the company’s operations or policies. Alan Frank, with a distinguished 40-year tenure at Deloitte & Touche and a wealth of experience in financial reporting and mergers, has been appointed to fill the vacancy and will chair the Audit Committee until the 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting. Frank’s previous roles include leadership positions and committee chairmanships at several financial institutions.

See more data about NYCB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.