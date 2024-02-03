New York City REIT Announces CFO Transition and Appointment

New York City REIT (NYC) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Joseph Marnikovic has announced his retirement as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from American Strategic Investment Co. and related entities, effective March 29, 2024, following the filing of the annual report. His departure is amicable and involves accelerated vesting of his restricted shares. Subsequently, Michael LeSanto has been appointed as the new CFO, bringing extensive financial experience from various companies and an educational background from Bentley University. No conflicts of interest or familial relationships exist between LeSanto and other company executives or directors.

