New World Resources Incentivizes Staff with Options

New World Resources Limited has announced the grant of 31.5 million Incentive Options to key consultants and employees as part of its Long-Term Incentive Plan to encourage loyalty and align interests with the company’s future. The options, exercisable at $0.03 each until August 29, 2028, are aimed at incentivizing performance, representing a 43% premium over the last closing share price. This strategic move underlines the company’s commitment to retaining and motivating its critical workforce in its US and Australian operations.

