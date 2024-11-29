New World Development Completes Strategic Asset Disposal

New World Development (HK:0017) has released an update.

New World Development has successfully completed the sale of its entire equity interest in New World Sports Development Limited. This transaction marks a significant step in the company’s strategic realignment efforts. Investors might find this move indicative of the company’s evolving focus and potential market impact.

