New Wave Holdings Addresses Aluminium Segment Losses Ahead of AGM

The latest update is out from New Wave Holdings Ltd ( (SG:5FX) ).

New Wave Holdings Ltd. announced that it received no questions from shareholders ahead of its upcoming Annual General Meeting. The company addressed inquiries from SIAS, highlighting that the aluminium products distribution segment has been loss-making in seven of the last ten years, with cumulative losses of approximately $4.67 million. The losses are attributed to revenue not reaching levels that allow optimal operational capacity utilization, compounded by challenging external factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

More about New Wave Holdings Ltd

New Wave Holdings Ltd., incorporated in Singapore, operates primarily in the components and aluminium products distribution sectors. The aluminium products distribution has been a significant revenue contributor, despite facing persistent losses over the past decade.

Current Market Cap: S$6.91M

