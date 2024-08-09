New Times Energy Welcomes EY as New Auditor

New Times Energy Corporation Limited (HK:0166) has released an update.

New Times Energy Corporation Limited has announced the appointment of Ernst & Young (EY) as its new auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, following the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). The change, effective August 9, 2024, is expected to have no significant impact on the Group’s annual audit process. The Board and Audit Committee have endorsed EY based on several factors including cost-effectiveness, industry expertise, and adherence to regulatory standards.

