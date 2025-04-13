New Sparkle Roll Expands Stake in Bang & Olufsen

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited ( (HK:0970) ) has issued an announcement.

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited announced the acquisition of 250,000 shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S, a global luxury-lifestyle brand known for its audio and video products. This acquisition, conducted on the Nasdaq Copenhagen, increases the Group’s stake in B&O to approximately 9.30% of the total issued shares. The transaction is considered a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but not shareholder approval. The acquisition reflects New Sparkle Roll’s strategic investment approach, enhancing its position in the luxury lifestyle market.

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with a focus on acquiring shares in various companies. It operates in the investment sector and engages in transactions to expand its portfolio.

