New Sparkle Roll Announces Board Reshuffle

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited announced a reshuffle in its board of directors, with several new appointments and resignations effective June 2024, including the appointment of Mr. JU Qinghao as the new chairman. The changes also involve the restructuring of the Audit and Remuneration Committees, aligning with corporate governance rules.

