New Sparkle Roll Announces Board of Directors

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board consists of ten directors with Ju Qinghao serving as the Chairman, and it operates through three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. Each committee is chaired and populated by various members of the board, ensuring oversight and governance within the company.

