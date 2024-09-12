New Silkroutes Trading Resumption Proposal Rejected

New Silkroutes Group Limited (SG:BMT) has released an update.

New Silkroutes Group Limited has announced that its proposal to resume trading was rejected by SGX-ST due to several issues highlighted by the exchange and the company’s auditors, including financial concerns and failure to meet certain listing requirements. The auditors issued a disclaimer opinion on the group’s financial statements, and the company faces a net current liability position and projected net cash outflow. Additionally, there are concerns regarding the funding of future upgrade works for their acquisition, Hequ Yuanyang Industrial Co., Ltd.

