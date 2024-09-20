New Silkroad Granted Waiver for Circular Delay

New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd. (HK:0472) has released an update.

New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd. has received a waiver from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for a delay in dispatching a detailed circular about a certain Disposal to its shareholders, which is now due by 30 September 2024. This extension is to allow the company time to finalize the necessary information required for inclusion in the circular. Shareholders and potential investors are advised that this waiver is conditional and may be amended or withdrawn if circumstances change.

