New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd. Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd. ( (HK:0472) ) has issued an announcement.

New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with Wang Gengyu serving as the Chairman and CEO. The announcement also details the membership of the board’s three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, highlighting the leadership roles of various directors within these committees. This organizational update is crucial for stakeholders as it outlines the governance structure and leadership dynamics that could influence the company’s strategic direction.

Average Trading Volume: 628,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$529.3M

