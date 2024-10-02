New Major Shareholder Emerges in Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (AU:DMP) has released an update.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited has announced that a new, substantial holder has emerged, controlling a significant portion of the company’s voting power. The notable entities involved include State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries, with a specified interest in managing and disposing of the company’s securities. The detailed changes in ownership and voting rights are indicative of strategic financial movements within Domino’s corporate structure.

