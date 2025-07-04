New Horizon Health Seeks Provisional Liquidators Amid Restructuring Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Horizon Health Limited ( (HK:6606) ) just unveiled an update.

New Horizon Health Limited has applied for the appointment of joint provisional liquidators as part of a winding-up petition submitted to the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands. This move is aimed at safeguarding the interests of shareholders and creditors while allowing the company to investigate its affairs, continue operations, and develop a restructuring plan to ensure its viability. The company is committed to maintaining communication with regulators and fulfilling necessary listing requirements.

More about New Horizon Health Limited

New Horizon Health Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the healthcare industry. It focuses on providing health-related services and products, with a particular emphasis on innovative health solutions.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$6.47B

