New Hope Corporation Updates AGM Resolutions Amidst Technological Considerations

New Hope Corporation Limited ( (AU:NHC) ) has shared an announcement.
New Hope Corporation Limited has issued a Supplementary Notice of Meeting for its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 20, 2025. This notice introduces changes to the originally proposed resolution 6 and adds a new resolution 7, both concerning amendments to the company’s constitution. These changes are in response to feedback from proxy advisors about the use of technology for hybrid or virtual-only meetings. The board intends to continue holding in-person meetings and will only consider virtual-only meetings in exceptional circumstances.
More about New Hope Corporation Limited
Average Trading Volume: 2,761,389
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: A$3.54B
