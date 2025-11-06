New Hope Corporation Updates AGM Resolutions Amidst Technological Considerations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

New Hope Corporation Limited ( (AU:NHC) ) has shared an announcement.

New Hope Corporation Limited has issued a Supplementary Notice of Meeting for its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 20, 2025. This notice introduces changes to the originally proposed resolution 6 and adds a new resolution 7, both concerning amendments to the company’s constitution. These changes are in response to feedback from proxy advisors about the use of technology for hybrid or virtual-only meetings. The board intends to continue holding in-person meetings and will only consider virtual-only meetings in exceptional circumstances.

New Hope Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,761,389

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.54B

