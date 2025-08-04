New Hope Corporation Reports Lapse of Performance Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from New Hope Corporation Limited ( (AU:NHC) ).

New Hope Corporation Limited announced the cessation of 6,885 performance rights due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This announcement may impact the company’s operations by potentially affecting employee incentives and could influence stakeholder perceptions regarding the company’s ability to meet performance conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NHC) stock is a Hold with a A$4.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New Hope Corporation Limited stock, see the AU:NHC Stock Forecast page.

More about New Hope Corporation Limited

New Hope Corporation Limited is a company involved in the resources industry, focusing primarily on coal mining and energy production. It operates within the Australian market, providing energy resources and services.

YTD Price Performance: -11.63%

Average Trading Volume: 2,236,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.52B

Find detailed analytics on NHC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue