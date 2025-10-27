New Frontier Minerals Releases New Research Note

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Castillo Copper Ltd. ( (AU:NFM) ) has provided an update.

New Frontier Minerals Limited has announced the publication of a new research note by Cashu Research, highlighting the company’s strategic focus and exploration activities. This announcement underscores New Frontier’s commitment to advancing its core projects, which may enhance its market positioning and provide valuable insights for stakeholders.

More about Castillo Copper Ltd.

New Frontier Minerals Limited is an Australian-based exploration company focused on developing multi-commodity assets with potential for economic mining operations. The company is actively advancing its interests in projects such as the Harts Range Niobium, Uranium, and Heavy Rare Earths Project in the Northern Territory, as well as the NWQ Copper Project in Queensland and the Broken Hill Project in New South Wales. It is listed on both the LSE and ASX under the ticker ‘NFM’.

