New Frontier Minerals Discovers High-Grade Mineralization at Harts Range

The latest update is out from New Frontier Minerals Limited (AU:NFM).

New Frontier Minerals Limited has announced significant mineralization at its Harts Range Project in Northern Territory, with rock chip samples revealing high grades of Uranium, Niobium, and Heavy Rare Earth elements. The discovery of copper mineralization at Cusp North further enhances the project’s potential. These findings underscore the exploration potential and are expected to guide future drilling priorities, positioning the company strategically within the mineral exploration industry.

New Frontier Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is actively involved in exploring Uranium, Niobium, and Heavy Rare Earth (HRE) elements, with a market focus on these critical minerals.

YTD Price Performance: 13.33%

Average Trading Volume: 759,259

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £14.63M

