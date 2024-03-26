New Found Gold Unveils High-Grade Discovery

New Found Gold Corp. (TSE:NFG) has released an update.

New Found Gold Corp. announced significant gold discoveries at their Queensway project, with the headline drill result being 187 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold over 2.55 meters at the new ‘Iceberg Alley’ zone. This discovery, along with other high-grade intersections, marks a potential extension of the Keats Baseline Fault Zone, indicating a promising expansion for the company’s gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company plans further drilling to trace the extent of this high-grade domain.

