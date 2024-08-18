New Focus Auto Tech Announces Director Resignation

New Focus Auto Tech Holdings (HK:0360) has released an update.

New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Huang Bo from his roles as an independent non-executive Director and member of various board committees due to other work commitments, effective 16 August 2024. The company is now seeking suitable candidates to fill the resultant vacancies and ensure compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules. The Board has expressed its appreciation for Mr. Huang’s contributions during his tenure.

