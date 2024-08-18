New Focus Auto Announces Board Restructure

New Focus Auto Tech Holdings (HK:0360) has released an update.

New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Limited has announced changes to its board of directors, effective from 16 August 2024, including executive director Mr. Tong Fei as chairman. The company has also detailed the composition of its three key board committees—Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination—with Mr. Tong Fei, Mr. Li Qingwen, and Mr. Zhang Kaizhi holding various roles as members and chairpersons.

