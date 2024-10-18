New Energy Metals Announces Strategic Private Placement

New Energy Metals (TSE:ENRG) has released an update.

New Energy Metals Corp. has initiated a non-brokered private placement to raise $1 million from strategic investors, with the potential to increase proceeds to $1.2 million. Each unit in the offering includes common shares and warrants, with proceeds earmarked for corporate expenses and working capital. The offering is contingent upon approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

