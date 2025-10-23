New Destiny Mining Unveils Promising Assay Results at Treasure Mountain

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Destiny Mining ( (TSE:NED) ) has shared an update.

New Destiny Mining Corp announced promising assay results from its Treasure Mountain project, revealing significant gold and copper mineralization in the Spokane and Jim Kelly veins. These findings suggest excellent discovery potential and could position the company as a growing contributor to the mining sector, with implications for further exploration and potential development of a larger porphyry copper deposit.

New Destiny Mining Corp is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its primary products include precious metals such as gold, with a market focus on expanding its asset base and contributing to the mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 30,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$791.2K

