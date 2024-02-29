New Debt & Financing Risk for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc – What’s the Latest?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. faces a significant business risk due to its practice of maintaining cash balances above FDIC-insured limits at financial institutions. This exposes the company to potential losses if a banking failure occurs, as seen with the FDIC’s takeover of Silicon Valley Bank in March 2023. While the Federal Reserve’s intervention assured account holders’ funds, future failures may not result in such protection. The consequent delay or loss of access to funds could critically impede Protagonist Therapeutics’ ability to cover operational expenses and fulfill financial obligations, jeopardizing its business stability.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on PTGX stock based on 5 Buys.

To learn more about Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s risk factors, click here.