New Concepts Holdings Ltd Partners with Beijing Yisheng for UCO Business Expansion

New Concepts Holdings Ltd ( (HK:2221) ) has issued an announcement.

New Concepts Holdings Ltd has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Yisheng Environmental Protection Energy Technology Co., Ltd. to enhance their operations in the used cooking oil (UCO) sector. This partnership aims to integrate domestic UCO resources, develop urban UCO fields in Mainland China, expand overseas UCO trade markets, and manage the UCO supply chain. The collaboration is expected to expand procurement and sales channels, achieving significant business scale and mutual benefits.

More about New Concepts Holdings Ltd

New Concepts Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on food waste processing projects, including the collection and production of used cooking oil (UCO).

Average Trading Volume: 9,898,812

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$117.2M

