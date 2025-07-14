New China Life Insurance Reports 23% Increase in Premium Income for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1336) ) has issued an announcement.

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. reported an unaudited gross premium income of RMB121,262.17 million for the first half of 2025, marking a 23% year-on-year increase. The company is focusing on transforming its business and income structure, enhancing service quality, and improving performance and efficiency to support its strategic goals and bolster its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1336) stock is a Hold with a HK$26.50 price target.

More about New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Class H

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. operates in the insurance industry, focusing on providing life insurance products and services. The company is committed to a customer-centric strategy and aims to enhance its service ecosystem and business structure to achieve high-quality development.

Average Trading Volume: 17,081,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$185.5B



