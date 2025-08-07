New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Announces Director Ratification

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1336) ) just unveiled an announcement.

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. has announced the ratification of Mr. ZHANG Xiaodong’s qualification as a non-executive director by the National Financial Regulatory Administration. This appointment, effective from August 6, 2025, strengthens the company’s board with experienced leadership, potentially impacting its strategic direction and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1336) stock is a Hold with a HK$26.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1336 Stock Forecast page.

More about New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Class H

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. is a leading insurance company in China, primarily offering life insurance products. The company focuses on providing comprehensive insurance solutions to individuals and businesses, positioning itself as a key player in the Chinese insurance market.

Average Trading Volume: 16,951,121

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$204.1B

Learn more about 1336 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue