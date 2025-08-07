New China Life Insurance Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1336) ) is now available.

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the establishment of five committees under the board. This announcement outlines the roles and functions of each director, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the company’s governance structure and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1336) stock is a Hold with a HK$26.50 price target.

More about New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Class H

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company based in China, operating in the insurance industry. It provides life insurance products and services, focusing on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 16,951,121

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$204.1B

