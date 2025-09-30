New Century Logistics Reports Significant Loss for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd. ( (NCEW) ) just unveiled an update.

New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the six months ending March 31, 2025. The company reported a net loss of $1.87 million, a significant decline from the $527,282 net income in the same period last year. This downturn is attributed to a decrease in revenue and increased operating expenses. The financial results highlight challenges in the company’s operations, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder confidence.

New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited operates in the freight forwarding industry, providing logistics and transportation services. The company focuses on enhancing its brand recognition and expanding its client base while navigating trends and competition within the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 213,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.55M

