New Century Group Updates Share Registrar in Hong Kong

New Century Group Hong Kong Limited (HK:0234) has released an update.

New Century Group Hong Kong Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective November 29, 2024. This move means all share transfers and collections will now be handled by Tricor at their Far East Finance Centre location. Investors should ensure any uncollected share certificates are retrieved from the new office after this date.

For further insights into HK:0234 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.