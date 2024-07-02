New Age Exploration Launches Pilbara Gold Hunt

New Age Exploration Limited (AU:NAE) has released an update.

New Age Exploration Limited is gearing up for an intense six-month exploration program at their Wagyu Gold Project, located in the prolific Central Pilbara gold region of Western Australia. The company has secured all necessary government clearances for their maiden Air Core drilling program, set to commence following a Cultural Heritage Survey in mid-July. Utilizing new airborne magnetic survey data, NAE has refined its gold targets, including a promising ‘Hemi-Style’ intrusive gold target, with drilling activities to kick off from late July.

