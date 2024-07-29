New Age Exploration Begins Pilbara Drilling

New Age Exploration Limited (AU:NAE) has released an update.

New Age Exploration Limited has launched a significant drilling operation at the Wagyu Gold Project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, following a completed Cultural Heritage Survey. The company aims to test high-priority gold targets, including a ‘Hemi-Style’ intrusive gold target, using advanced survey data to refine these targets. The results from this six-month exploration program, featuring both Air Core and Reverse Circulation drilling, are eagerly anticipated as they will inform future exploration strategies.

