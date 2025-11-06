New Age Exploration Advances Drilling at Wagyu Gold Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

New Age Exploration Limited ( (AU:NAE) ) has provided an announcement.

New Age Exploration Limited has announced the engagement of a drilling contractor for a 4,000-meter Reverse Circulation drilling program at its Wagyu Gold Project in Western Australia. The program aims to extend the known gold mineralization and explore new zones, with all necessary regulatory approvals and heritage clearances already secured. This initiative reflects the company’s confidence in the project’s potential and aligns with its strategy to enhance its position within the gold exploration sector, potentially benefiting stakeholders through increased resource estimates.

More about New Age Exploration Limited

New Age Exploration Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold exploration. Their market focus includes projects like the Wagyu Gold Project located in the mineral-rich Mallina Basin, Western Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$13.23M

