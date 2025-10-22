Nevis Brands Reports 16% Revenue Growth in Q3 2025 Amid Market Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Pascal Biosciences Inc ( (TSE:NEVI) ) is now available.

Nevis Brands Inc. reported a 16% revenue growth in Q3 2025, driven by expanding sales in licensed markets and the promising performance of its hemp-derived THC product line. Despite a slight decrease in gross profit margins due to increased testing costs and initial production expenses, the company remains optimistic about future margin improvements as production scales. Nevis is experiencing geographic expansion and stable performance in core markets, with new market entries in New Jersey and Missouri. The company is poised for wider national distribution through additional distributor agreements, focusing on scaling hemp-derived offerings while maintaining disciplined cost management.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NEVI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NEVI is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 46 reflects the company’s gradual financial improvements and short-term technical momentum. However, significant challenges remain with profitability and valuation, as indicated by the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. Continued operational improvements and strategic financial management are essential for enhancing the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Pascal Biosciences Inc

Nevis Brands Inc. is a leading innovator in the cannabis beverage industry, known for its flagship brands Major™ and Happy Apple™. The company develops and licenses cannabis beverages, expanding its products nationally through various production and distribution partners. Nevis is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange, US OTC, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 115,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.97M

