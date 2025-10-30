Nevis Brands Expands Major™ Cannabis Beverage Line in U.S. Markets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pascal Biosciences Inc ( (TSE:NEVI) ) has shared an announcement.

Nevis Brands Inc. has announced the expansion of its Major™ cannabis beverage line, launching 100mg THC shots in New Mexico and re-entering the Arizona market. This strategic move enhances Nevis Brands’ presence in key U.S. markets, leveraging its manufacturing partnerships and regulatory expertise to meet growing consumer demand for innovative cannabis products. The expansion is expected to strengthen the company’s market position and diversify its product portfolio, offering consumers a potent and convenient option in the recreational cannabis landscape.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NEVI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NEVI is a Neutral.

Pascal Biosciences Inc’s stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows revenue growth but struggles with profitability. Technical analysis indicates neutral sentiment, while valuation metrics highlight ongoing financial challenges. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits additional insights.

More about Pascal Biosciences Inc

Nevis Brands Inc. is a Canadian cannabis consumer packaged goods company focused on developing a portfolio of iconic recreational cannabis brands. The company operates in regulated dispensary markets in select states through strategic partnerships and licensed production facilities. Nevis also offers hemp-derived THC products through its website and select distributors.

Average Trading Volume: 122,129

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.58M

