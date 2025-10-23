Nevedal Invest Expands Stake in B2 Impact ASA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from B2Holding ASA ( (GB:0RIT) ) is now available.

Nevedal Invest AS has completed the acquisition of an additional 20,000,000 shares in B2 Impact ASA, bringing its total ownership to approximately 24.27% of the company’s shares and votes. This acquisition, which follows regulatory approval and previous transactions, strengthens Nevedal Invest’s position in B2 Impact ASA, potentially influencing the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 324,218

Current Market Cap: NOK6.17B

