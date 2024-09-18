Neurotech International Faces Legal Dispute Amidst Trials

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Neurotech International Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on pediatric neurological disorders, has issued new shares under certain conditions exempt from investor disclosure and is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with Dolce Cann Global Pty Ltd. The company strongly denies allegations of breaching a licence agreement related to the use of specific cannabis strains for medicinal purposes. Neurotech is actively conducting clinical trials, including a Phase II/III study on Autism Spectrum Disorder and has received ethical clearance for a trial in spastic cerebral palsy.

