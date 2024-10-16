Neurotech International Announces AGM for November 2024

Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Neurotech International Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 20, 2024, in Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by either attending physically or through proxy voting, with details available on the ASX Announcement Platform. The meeting is crucial for shareholders as it impacts their holdings, and they are advised to seek professional guidance on voting matters.

For further insights into AU:NTI stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.