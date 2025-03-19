NeuroSense Advances PrimeC Commercialization in Canada

The latest announcement is out from Neurosense Therapeutics Ltd. ( (NRSN) ).

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. announced progress towards the early commercialization of its ALS treatment, PrimeC, in Canada. The company has been invited by Health Canada to a pre-New Drug Submission meeting to discuss a potential regulatory pathway for PrimeC. This development positions NeuroSense to potentially capture significant market opportunity in Canada, with estimated peak annual revenue of $100M to $150M USD, and underscores its commitment to improving the lives of ALS patients.

More about Neurosense Therapeutics Ltd.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s primary product, PrimeC, is aimed at treating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), with a market focus on advancing therapeutic solutions for patients affected by this condition.

YTD Price Performance: -2.61%

Average Trading Volume: 205,771

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $26.02M

