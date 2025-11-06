NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Establishes Advisory Board to Drive Innovation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Neuroscientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. ( (AU:NSB) ) has provided an announcement.

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the formation of a Clinical & Scientific Advisory Board to guide its scientific innovation and product development. The board, led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Cole, includes experts in nephrology, gastroenterology, and respiratory medicine. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s clinical strategy and address unmet medical needs in immune-mediated inflammatory disorders.

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd is an Australian biotechnology company focused on developing novel technologies for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 348,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$46.56M

