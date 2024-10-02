Neuroscientific Biopharma Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Neuroscientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:NSB) has released an update.

Neuroscientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on November 6, 2024, in Perth, WA, where shareholders will discuss the company’s annual financial reports and various resolutions including director elections and remuneration. Voting eligibility is determined for shareholders registered by November 4, 2024. Key resolutions include the adoption of the annual remuneration report, the election and re-election of directors, and the approval of new equity security issuances under the company’s incentive plan.

