Neuren Pharmaceuticals Achieves Record DAYBUE™ Sales in Q3 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An announcement from Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited ( (AU:NEU) ) is now available.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals reported record net sales of US$101.1 million for DAYBUE™ in Q3 2025, marking an 11% increase from Q3 2024. The company experienced significant growth in patient referrals and community-based prescriptions, with over 1,000 patients receiving shipments for the first time. Neuren’s royalty income also saw a substantial rise, and the company anticipates further growth potential in the US market. Additionally, Acadia, Neuren’s partner, has narrowed its full-year sales guidance and is expanding its market reach with ongoing trials and supply programs in multiple regions.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NEU) stock is a Buy with a A$25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited stock, see the AU:NEU Stock Forecast page.
More about Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company based in Melbourne, Australia. The company focuses on developing therapies for neurodevelopmental disorders, with its primary product being DAYBUE™ (trofinetide), which is used for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
Average Trading Volume: 524,303
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$2.62B
Find detailed analytics on NEU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.