Neuren Pharmaceuticals Achieves Record DAYBUE™ Sales in Q3 2025

Neuren Pharmaceuticals reported record net sales of US$101.1 million for DAYBUE™ in Q3 2025, marking an 11% increase from Q3 2024. The company experienced significant growth in patient referrals and community-based prescriptions, with over 1,000 patients receiving shipments for the first time. Neuren’s royalty income also saw a substantial rise, and the company anticipates further growth potential in the US market. Additionally, Acadia, Neuren’s partner, has narrowed its full-year sales guidance and is expanding its market reach with ongoing trials and supply programs in multiple regions.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company based in Melbourne, Australia. The company focuses on developing therapies for neurodevelopmental disorders, with its primary product being DAYBUE™ (trofinetide), which is used for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

