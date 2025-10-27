Neumora Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Study on NMRA-335140: A Potential Game-Changer for Depression Treatment

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. ((NMRA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Effects of Oral NMRA-335140 Versus Placebo in Participants With Major Depressive Disorder.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy of NMRA-335140 in treating symptoms of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), a significant mental health condition affecting millions worldwide.

Intervention/Treatment: The study is testing an oral drug called NMRA-335140, administered at a dose of 80 mg once daily. The purpose of this intervention is to alleviate symptoms of depression in participants with MDD, compared to a placebo group.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 21, 2023, with primary completion expected in the near future. The most recent update was submitted on October 9, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

Market Implications: The progress of this study could significantly impact Neumora Therapeutics’ stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the mental health treatment market. The study’s outcome could also influence broader industry trends in depression treatment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

