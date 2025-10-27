Neumora Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Study on NMRA-335140: A Potential Breakthrough for Major Depressive Disorder

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. ((NMRA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Effects of Oral NMRA-335140 Versus Placebo in Participants With Major Depressive Disorder.’ The study aims to assess the effectiveness of NMRA-335140 in alleviating symptoms of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), a significant mental health condition. This study is crucial as it could offer a new treatment option for MDD, potentially improving patient outcomes.

The intervention being tested is NMRA-335140, an experimental drug administered orally at a dose of 80 mg once daily. The purpose of this drug is to reduce the symptoms of depression in individuals diagnosed with MDD.

The study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. It involves quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on September 21, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, with the last update submitted on October 9, 2025. These dates are important as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

The update on this study could influence Neumora Therapeutics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, particularly if the results show positive outcomes for NMRA-335140. In the competitive landscape of depression treatments, a successful new drug could position Neumora favorably against its competitors.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

