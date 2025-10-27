Neumora Therapeutics Begins Phase 1 Study for NMRA-898

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. ( (NMRA) ).

On October 27, 2025, Neumora Therapeutics announced the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study for NMRA-898, a positive allosteric modulator of the M4 muscarinic receptor, which is part of their M4 franchise aimed at treating schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. This study, along with a similar study for NMRA-861 initiated earlier in July 2025, will evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of these compounds, potentially advancing their development. The announcement underscores Neumora’s strategic flexibility and commitment to developing best-in-class therapies, with a comprehensive update on the M4 franchise expected by mid-2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (NMRA) stock is a Buy with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. stock, see the NMRA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NMRA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NMRA is a Underperform.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is significantly challenged by its financial position, with ongoing losses and no revenue. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and valuation is difficult in the absence of earnings. While promising pipeline advancements and a strong cash position offer some optimism, the overall outlook is hindered by recent clinical setbacks and financial instability.

To see Spark’s full report on NMRA stock, click here.

More about Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on redefining neuroscience drug development. The company aims to address significant medical challenges by developing novel therapies for brain diseases, with a pipeline consisting of seven programs targeting innovative mechanisms for a range of prevalent and underserved conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 986,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $425.9M

See more insights into NMRA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue