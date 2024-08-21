Netwealth Director’s Stake Changes Noted

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.

Netwealth Group Limited Director, Matthew Alexander Max Heine, has reported a change in his holdings with the acquisition of 22,132 ordinary shares and the disposal of 1,000,000 shares, valued at $22.5 million. These transactions, dated between August 16 and 19, 2024, affected both direct and indirect interests, including unlisted options and performance rights. The notice underscores the fluctuating nature of director stakes within the company, which could be of interest to shareholders tracking insider activities.

For further insights into AU:NWL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.