Netwealth Director’s Shareholding Changes Revealed

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.

Netwealth Group Limited has disclosed changes to Director Matthew Alexander Max Heine’s interests in the company’s securities. The update, reported to the ASX under listing rule 3.19A.2, details alterations in Heine’s indirect shareholdings through various entities and accounts, which impact his control over voting rights and disposal of the shares as of mid-October 2024.

