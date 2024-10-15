Netwealth Director Sells Shares Worth $29.7M

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.

Netwealth Group Limited has disclosed a change in the holdings of director Michael Max Heine, reporting an on-market disposal of 1.1 million ordinary shares valued at approximately $29.7 million. The transaction has altered Heine’s indirect interest but he continues to have significant holdings through various trusts and entities. This adjustment in director interest is in compliance with ASX listing rules and has been formally submitted to the exchange.

For further insights into AU:NWL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.