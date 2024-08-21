Netwealth Director Sells Shares, Maintains Control

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.

Netwealth Group Limited has announced a significant change in the holdings of director Michael Max Heine, who disposed of 1,000,000 ordinary shares on-market for a value of $22.5 million. After the transaction, Heine’s indirect interest through Heine Brothers Pty Ltd remains substantial with 101,104,990 ordinary shares. The disposal reflects an adjustment in Heine’s financial interest in the company but maintains his controlling influence.

For further insights into AU:NWL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.